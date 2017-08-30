Hamilton seeks pole record in front of Ferrari fans at Monza

"Monza is a circuit that has been good to us in recent years," said Toto Wolff, Mercedes head of motorsport. "It rewards low drag and peak power, both of which are among the strengths of our package.

"But braking stability and low-speed grip are also crucial through the chicanes, and these are areas where Ferrari has held an advantage," Wolff added. "The team that finds the best overall compromise will come out on top."

With parts of the Monza circuit still featuring long straight sections from an old oval track, it features the fastest speeds in F1 — up to 370 kph (230 mph) on the approach to Turn 1 at the end of the start/finish straightaway.

Teams prepare low-drag configurations that are generally only seen in Italy and, with the new wider and faster cars this year, speeds could be even higher.

"It's an incredible feeling racing down those iconic straights punctuated by the tight chicanes and big, fast corners that require a huge amount of commitment," McLaren-Honda driver Fernando Alonso said.

On Sunday, a parade of historic cars will celebrate the anniversary of the first Ferrari-badged car in 1947.

By Andrew Dampf, The Associated Press