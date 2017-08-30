Moreland drives in four, Red Sox sweep Jays

TORONTO — Pinch-hitter Mitch Moreland broke a tie with a two-run homer in the seventh, then drove in two more runs an inning later as the Boston Red Sox downed the struggling Toronto Blue Jays 7-1 on Wednesday to complete a three-game sweep.

Moreland, in to pinch hit for designated hitter Chris Young in the seventh, followed a Hanley Ramirez double by drilling a fastball from reliever Tom Koehler (1-7) into the second deck in right field to give the visitors a 3-1 lead.

Moreland was at it again in Boston's four-run eighth inning, lacing a soft line drive to centre off Aaron Loup to plate two more.

Ramirez also homered for the American League East leading Red Sox (76-57), going deep for the second time in as many nights. Mookie Betts and Xander Bogaerts added RBI doubles.

Rick Porcello (9-15) went 6 2/3 innings of one-run ball with six hits, two walks and seven strikeouts. Porcello, last year's AL Cy Young winner, has gone at least six innings in 25 straight road starts, the longest active streak in the majors.

Raffy Lopez hit a solo homer for the reeling Blue Jays (61-72), who have lost four straight and 10 of their last 12 games.

Toronto has won just one of nine against the Red Sox at Rogers Centre this season, being outscored 57-23 in that span.

J.A. Happ went six innings in the no-decision, allowing one run and four hits while striking out two. The left-hander also matched a season-high with four walks.

Lopez put Toronto on the board in the third, sending a Porcello curveball over the right-field wall for his second homer of the season.

But Ramirez launched his team-leading 21st home run into the left-field seats to tie the game 1-1 in the fifth, snapping Happ's streak of 39 2/3 innings without allowing a homer.