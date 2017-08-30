Berrios, bats lead Twins past White Sox 11-1

MINNEAPOLIS — Jose Berrios pitched seven scoreless innings, Brian Dozier had four hits and Eddie Rosario homered twice on Wednesday night as the Minnesota Twins defeated the Chicago White Sox 11-1.

Berrios (12-6) tied a career high with 11 strikeouts, including seven of the last nine batters he faced. He walked one and gave up just four hits to win his seventh straight start at Target Field.

The Twins, who entered the night with a one-game lead over the Angels for the second AL wild card spot, ran their August record to 19-10, the most wins in the major leagues this month.

Mitch Garver and Ehire Adrianza each had three hits for the Twins. Adrianza tripled twice and drove in four runs, while Garver scored three runs and was a home run short of the cycle.