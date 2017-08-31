Scores and Schedule

Sports 01:55 AM

Wednesday's Games

MLB

American League

Boston 7 Toronto 1

Cleveland 2 N.Y. Yankees 1, 1st game

Baltimore 8 Seattle 7

Cleveland 9 N.Y. Yankees 4, 2nd game

Texas 8 Houston 1

Minnesota 11 Chicago White Sox 1

Tampa Bay 5 Kansas City 3

L.A. Angels 10 Oakland 8

National League

Atlanta 9 Philadelphia 1, 1st game

Milwaukee 6 St. Louis 5

Atlanta 5 Philadelphia 2, 2nd game

Washington 4 Miami 0

N.Y. Mets 2 Cincinnati 0

Chicago Cubs 17 Pittsburgh 3

San Diego 5 San Francisco 0

Arizona 6 L.A. Dodgers 4

Interleague

Detroit 6 Colorado 2

---

Thursday's Games

(All times Eastern)

CFL

Ottawa at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

---

NFL pre-season

Cincinnati at Indianapolis, 7 p.m.

L.A. Rams at Green Bay, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Jacksonville at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Jets, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Giants at New England, 7:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Carolina, 7:30 p.m.

Washington at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.

Miami at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Baltimore at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

Dallas at Houston, ccd.

Tennessee at Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

Arizona at Denver, 9 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at San Francisco, 10 p.m.

Seattle at Oakland, 10 p.m.

---

MLB

American League

Chicago White Sox (Gonzalez 7-10) at Minnesota (Colon 6-10), 1:10 p.m.

Texas (Hamels 9-2) vs Houston (McHugh 2-2) at St. Petersburg, Fla., 1:10 p.m.

Boston (Rodriguez 4-4) at N.Y. Yankees (Sabathia 10-5), 7:05 p.m.

Toronto (Estrada 6-8) at Baltimore (Hellickson 8-7), 7:05 p.m.

National League

N.Y. Mets (deGrom 14-7) at Cincinnati (Stephenson 2-4), 12:35 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Maeda 12-5) at Arizona (Greinke 15-6), 3:40 p.m.

Philadelphia (Lively 1-5) at Miami (Despaigne 0-1), 7:10 p.m.

Atlanta (Newcomb 2-7) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 5-4), 8:05 p.m.

Washington (Gonzalez 13-5) at Milwaukee (Davies 15-7), 8:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Wacha 9-7) at San Francisco (Bumgarner 3-6), 10:15 p.m.

---

By The Canadian Press

Scores and Schedule

Sports 01:55 AM

Wednesday's Games

MLB

American League

Boston 7 Toronto 1

Cleveland 2 N.Y. Yankees 1, 1st game

Baltimore 8 Seattle 7

Cleveland 9 N.Y. Yankees 4, 2nd game

Texas 8 Houston 1

Minnesota 11 Chicago White Sox 1

Tampa Bay 5 Kansas City 3

L.A. Angels 10 Oakland 8

National League

Atlanta 9 Philadelphia 1, 1st game

Milwaukee 6 St. Louis 5

Atlanta 5 Philadelphia 2, 2nd game

Washington 4 Miami 0

N.Y. Mets 2 Cincinnati 0

Chicago Cubs 17 Pittsburgh 3

San Diego 5 San Francisco 0

Arizona 6 L.A. Dodgers 4

Interleague

Detroit 6 Colorado 2

---

Thursday's Games

(All times Eastern)

CFL

Ottawa at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

---

NFL pre-season

Cincinnati at Indianapolis, 7 p.m.

L.A. Rams at Green Bay, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Jacksonville at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Jets, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Giants at New England, 7:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Carolina, 7:30 p.m.

Washington at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.

Miami at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Baltimore at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

Dallas at Houston, ccd.

Tennessee at Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

Arizona at Denver, 9 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at San Francisco, 10 p.m.

Seattle at Oakland, 10 p.m.

---

MLB

American League

Chicago White Sox (Gonzalez 7-10) at Minnesota (Colon 6-10), 1:10 p.m.

Texas (Hamels 9-2) vs Houston (McHugh 2-2) at St. Petersburg, Fla., 1:10 p.m.

Boston (Rodriguez 4-4) at N.Y. Yankees (Sabathia 10-5), 7:05 p.m.

Toronto (Estrada 6-8) at Baltimore (Hellickson 8-7), 7:05 p.m.

National League

N.Y. Mets (deGrom 14-7) at Cincinnati (Stephenson 2-4), 12:35 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Maeda 12-5) at Arizona (Greinke 15-6), 3:40 p.m.

Philadelphia (Lively 1-5) at Miami (Despaigne 0-1), 7:10 p.m.

Atlanta (Newcomb 2-7) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 5-4), 8:05 p.m.

Washington (Gonzalez 13-5) at Milwaukee (Davies 15-7), 8:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Wacha 9-7) at San Francisco (Bumgarner 3-6), 10:15 p.m.

---

By The Canadian Press

Scores and Schedule

Sports 01:55 AM

Wednesday's Games

MLB

American League

Boston 7 Toronto 1

Cleveland 2 N.Y. Yankees 1, 1st game

Baltimore 8 Seattle 7

Cleveland 9 N.Y. Yankees 4, 2nd game

Texas 8 Houston 1

Minnesota 11 Chicago White Sox 1

Tampa Bay 5 Kansas City 3

L.A. Angels 10 Oakland 8

National League

Atlanta 9 Philadelphia 1, 1st game

Milwaukee 6 St. Louis 5

Atlanta 5 Philadelphia 2, 2nd game

Washington 4 Miami 0

N.Y. Mets 2 Cincinnati 0

Chicago Cubs 17 Pittsburgh 3

San Diego 5 San Francisco 0

Arizona 6 L.A. Dodgers 4

Interleague

Detroit 6 Colorado 2

---

Thursday's Games

(All times Eastern)

CFL

Ottawa at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

---

NFL pre-season

Cincinnati at Indianapolis, 7 p.m.

L.A. Rams at Green Bay, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Jacksonville at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Jets, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Giants at New England, 7:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Carolina, 7:30 p.m.

Washington at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.

Miami at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Baltimore at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

Dallas at Houston, ccd.

Tennessee at Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

Arizona at Denver, 9 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at San Francisco, 10 p.m.

Seattle at Oakland, 10 p.m.

---

MLB

American League

Chicago White Sox (Gonzalez 7-10) at Minnesota (Colon 6-10), 1:10 p.m.

Texas (Hamels 9-2) vs Houston (McHugh 2-2) at St. Petersburg, Fla., 1:10 p.m.

Boston (Rodriguez 4-4) at N.Y. Yankees (Sabathia 10-5), 7:05 p.m.

Toronto (Estrada 6-8) at Baltimore (Hellickson 8-7), 7:05 p.m.

National League

N.Y. Mets (deGrom 14-7) at Cincinnati (Stephenson 2-4), 12:35 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Maeda 12-5) at Arizona (Greinke 15-6), 3:40 p.m.

Philadelphia (Lively 1-5) at Miami (Despaigne 0-1), 7:10 p.m.

Atlanta (Newcomb 2-7) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 5-4), 8:05 p.m.

Washington (Gonzalez 13-5) at Milwaukee (Davies 15-7), 8:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Wacha 9-7) at San Francisco (Bumgarner 3-6), 10:15 p.m.

---

By The Canadian Press