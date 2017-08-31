Trout, Pujols, Pennington rally Angels to 10-8 win over A's

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Mike Trout went 4 for 4 with a homer and scored four times in his return to the lineup, Albert Pujols connected twice and Cliff Pennington hit a go-ahead grand slam in the seventh inning to rally the Los Angeles Angels past the Oakland Athletics 10-8 on Wednesday night.

Pujols drove in four runs and scored three. His two homers moved him into a tie with Jim Thome for seventh place on the career list at 612.

Trout had a triple and two singles for the Angels, who erased a five-run deficit and won their third straight. They remained a game behind Minnesota for the second AL wild card.

Trout snapped an 0-for-17 slump that marked the second-longest hitless skid of his career. He missed the previous two games as a precaution with a stiff neck after crashing into the outfield wall Sunday trying to make a catch.

Matt Olson and Bruce Maxwell homered as Oakland put up a season-high eight runs in the fourth to build an 8-3 lead. But the Angels scored two in the fifth and five in the seventh, capped by Pennington's first career slam.

Chris Hatcher (0-2) walked Luis Valbuena to load the bases with two outs. Pennington then connected on a 2-2 pitch for his third home run of the season.

Cam Bedrosian (4-3) worked a scoreless inning and Blake Parker got four outs for his fourth save.

Olson hit a three-run homer in the fourth and Maxwell added a two-run drive to chase starter Parker Bridwell with no outs.

Trout hit a solo home run in his first at-bat, his 27th of the season, and put an exclamation mark on it with a big fist pump.

Pujols had a two-run shot to right field in the third to give the Angels a 3-0 run lead that soon evaporated. He connected for a two-run drive in the fifth to pull them back within three.