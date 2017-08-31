No jitters, Montez all ready to step in at QB for Colorado

"They have confidence in him," Colorado coach Mike MacIntyre said. "Steven having played pretty well gives him so much respect as far as they know he can do it."

So about the baby food — he said it's a way to feel full, but not too full before games and at halftime. He typically goes with Gerber products, such as peach or any other fruit flavour. Peas or the meat varieties? Not so much.

"The fruit flavours don't sit real heavy in your stomach," explained Montez, whose passions away from the field include drawing, where his specialties are sketching portraits, cars and geometric patterns. "You have fuel in your system and don't feel hungry. It's the perfect middle."

Now, about his sock collection — he accumulates mostly Nike Elite pairs. His favourite is a navy-camouflage set that he was wearing in a high school game when the Buffaloes were scouting him. He had a stellar game, too.

Gotta be the socks, right?

He's filled with rituals, like wearing a bracelet on his wrist that matches his team's particular jersey scheme. He also tries to call home to talk to his dad — Alfred Montez, who briefly played in the NFL — before each contest.

Even with that background, when Montez arrived on the Boulder campus — he redshirted for the 2015 season — the offence seemed as complicated as quantum physics. These days, it's become second nature. Part of that had to do with running the offence during the spring practices in 2016, with Liufau sidelined by a foot injury. It's been a steady absorption ever since.

His first passing attempt went for a 69-yard score in a lopsided win over Idaho State last September as a backup. He finished the season with 1,017 yards passing and nine TDs. He also ran for 231 yards and another score.

Montez is looking forward to facing Colorado State's defence, which gave up 456 total yards in a 58-27 win over Oregon State last weekend.

"There are a lot of weaknesses in that defence, and we're going try to exploit them as best we can," Montez said.

That's just Montez — confident in his team's ability.

"Montez is going to be a great quarterback for us," senior tailback Phillip Lindsay said. "He knows how to win. We're going to roll with him."

___

More AP college football: www.collegefootball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25.

By Pat Graham, The Associated Press