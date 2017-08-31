Week 1 preview: 'Bama-FSU; Action Jackson; Sumlin vs Mora

Last season Lamar Jackson of Louisville proved to have staying power. A brilliant first month carried him all the way to the Heisman, even though there were some stumbles late.

Only one Heisman winner has repeated: Ohio State's Archie Griffin in 1975. Jackson hasn't been getting a ton of love this off-season, but he can provide a reminder as to why he won the Heisman last year against a Purdue defence that will be hard-pressed to stop him at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

NUMBERS TO KNOW

3 — Georgia Tech has won three straight games against SEC teams, and five of its last six going back to 2015. The Yellow Jackets open Monday night against No. 25 Tennessee at the Mercedes-Benz Dome in Atlanta.

10 — No. 7 Oklahoma has the longest current winning streak in the country. The Sooners should not have much trouble making it 11 against UTEP, but a trip to No. 2 Ohio State lies ahead.

10 — Fresno State will try to break the longest current losing streak in FBS against Incarnate Word in coach Jeff Tedford's debut.

27 — Florida's winning streak in season openers, the longest current streak of its kind in college football. The No. 17 Gators put that on the line against No. 11 Michigan in Arlington, Texas.

UNDER THE RADAR

Eastern Washington at Texas Tech.

Buckle up. The Eagles have been one of the top teams in FCS, with an offence that has routinely lit up FBS defences in recent seasons. Texas Tech has been perpetually deficient on defence under coach Kliff Kingsbury, but the Red Raiders can score. Last year, they lost five games in which they scored at least 37 points. EWU quarterback Gage Gubrud could have a huge game.

HOT SEAT WATCH

Texas A&M starts the season at UCLA on Sunday night, and the losing coach will immediately face a frustrated fanbase.

Aggies coach Kevin Sumlin has been rattling off solid seasons for the last four years, but solid might not be enough to solidify his status with athletic director Scott Woodward. Bruins coach Jim Mora's program has never quite reached the promise of his first few seasons, and is coming off an ugly 4-8 record in 2016. The return of quarterback Josh Rosen from injury means much more is expected of UCLA in 2017.

