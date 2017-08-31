Boston College mum on starting QB for N. Illinois opener

Although BC opened up against Georgia Tech in Ireland last season, the Eagles had eased into previous seasons with games against Villanova, UMass and — last year— both Maine and Howard. After NIU, BC begins the Atlantic Coast Conference schedule against Wake Forest and then meets Notre Dame and reigning national champion Clemson.

"Traditionally, people open with smaller FCS opponents," Addazio said. "We're opening with a very competitive Division I football team with history on the road at their place on Friday night. So that's a fair challenge there."

HISTORY

Northern Illinois is 4-2 against Power 5 schools at home — including four in a row. It will be the first visit by an ACC team to DeKalb since 2003, and the folks there are excited.

"I think this is probably the biggest game at Huskie Stadium since 2003, Maryland, for our community, and our university," Carey said. "Certainly this is the biggest nonconference game that's gone on here."

The Huskies lost 17-14 to BC in Chestnut Hill in 2015, driving to the Eagles' 35 in the closing minutes before the drive faltered on three straight incompletions.

MAC DADDY

In addition to the 2015 game, Addazio has some familiarity with the MAC. Temple was a member of the conference for one of his two years there, but the Owls didn't play Northern Illinois that season.

Still Addazio expressed admiration for the conference and the program. NIU has averaged 10 victories per year in the past seven seasons, but it has come down a bit since its heyday from 2010-14 when it won at least 11 games in each of five straight years.

"I have a good familiarity with the MAC," he said. "And that was really the pinnacle."

TIP OF THE SPEAR

BC has a big crew of running backs to turn to, but John Hilliman called himself "the tip of the spear."

"I feel like every running back wants the ball every play," said Hilliman, who was the team's leading rusher last year with 542 yards on 184 carries. "But I understand we're going to need everybody."

Hilliman said he sees the value in having both faster backs like A.J. Dillon and Travis Levy and also bruisers like Davon Jones and Richard Wilson.

But he's less concerned about who plays quarterback.

"All they've got to do," he said with a laugh, "is hand the ball off."

By Jimmy Golen, The Associated Press