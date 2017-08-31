Police make arrest in attack on 800-meter world champion

PARIS — French police have detained a man suspected in a beating that injured 800-meter world champion Pierre-Ambroise Bosse.

An official close to the police investigation said Thursday that the 24-year-old man in custody had a record of acts of violence. The official spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to discuss the case publicly.

He said Bosse appears to have been attacked by several people who punched him, including in the face, after a night out.

The athlete said on his Facebook page that he had multiple facial fractures in what he described as "a violent assault" by three people on Saturday.