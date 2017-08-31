No. 6 Penn State hopes to start fast against Akron

Akron (5-7 in 2016) at No. 6 Penn State (11-3),Saturday Noon ET (ABC).

Line: Penn State by 33.

Series record: Penn State leads 5-0.

WHAT'S AT STAKE

Expectations haven't been this high in Happy Valley in a long time as the Nittany Lions begin with their loftiest ranking in nearly two decades. Most of the key contributors from last seasons' Big Ten championship team are back. That squad endured a rocky start, won nine straight games and just missed out on a playoff berth. This one has greater aspirations.

KEY MATCHUP

Penn State's running game vs. Akron's defence. The Zips will need an 11-man effort to contain RB Saquon Barkley. The Heisman candidate will line up behind an offensive line that's been reshuffled but brimming with experience. Akron is back to full strength up front after being without DT Brock Boxen most of last season. The Zips' best shot is to get to Barkley before he gets started, which means penetration in the backfield.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Akron: QB Thomas Woodson. The three-year starter is recovered from off-season shoulder surgery and has a bunch of new targets. Penn State's secondary is a veteran group, but will rotate a handful of youngsters looking to pick up snaps for top cover corner John Reid, who suffered a knee injury in the spring.

Penn State: DE Shareef Miller. A player who's shown flashes with the snaps he's gotten, Miller will get more of them now that he's starting. He's got speed and reach and will likely face off with underclassman Trevor Brown, the Zips' least experienced offensive lineman.