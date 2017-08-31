India thrashes Sri Lanka by 168 runs in 4th ODI

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka — Captain Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma hit centuries to propel India to a crushing 168-run win over Sri Lanka in the fourth one-day international to take a 4-0 lead in the five-match series on Thursday.

Batting first after winning the toss, India made an imposing 375-5 in 50 overs, dominated by a 219-run second wicket stand between Kohli and Sharma.

Kohli made a 96-ball 131, while Sharma scored 104 off 88 deliveries.

In reply, Sri Lanka was bowled out for 207 with more than seven overs to spare. Captain Angelo Mathews scored 70.