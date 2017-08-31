India thrashes Sri Lanka by 168 runs in 4th ODI

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka — Captain Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma hit centuries to propel India to a crushing 168-run win over Sri Lanka in the fourth one-day international to take a 4-0 lead in the five-match series on Thursday.
Batting first after winning the toss, India made an imposing 375-5 in 50 overs, dominated by a 219-run second wicket stand between Kohli and Sharma.
Kohli made a 96-ball 131, while Sharma scored 104 off 88 deliveries.
In reply, Sri Lanka was bowled out for 207 with more than seven overs to spare. Captain Angelo Mathews scored 70.
Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav and Hardik Pandya took two wickets each for India.
By The Associated Press
