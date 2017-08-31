No. 23 Texas opens Tom Herman era at home against Maryland

Tom Herman makes his debut as the Texas head coach. After three straight losing seasons under Charlie Strong, Herman is getting paid more than $5 million per year to turn things around fast. He seems to be getting the benefit of the doubt with a No. 23 ranking despite a roster short on depth. Maryland could spoil everything with an upset road win. The Terps were a bowl team last season.

KEY MATCHUP: Maryland RB Ty Johnson against Texas DT Poona Ford. Johnson ran for 1,016 yards last season and Maryland's ability to push the line of scrimmage against an underwhelming Texas defensive front could set the tone. Ford, undersized but solid at 5-foot-11, 300 pounds, is the rock in the middle and has been named a team captain. Texas needs him to be disruptive.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Maryland: QB Tyrrell Pigrome. He gets the nod to make his second-career start. Small and an elusive runner at 5-foot-11, 196 pounds, his agility and mobility will be key to keeping the Texas defence off balance. His longest pass last season covered 31 yards late in a blowout loss to Minnesota