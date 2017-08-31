Andretti Autosport inks multiyear extension with Honda

INDIANAPOLIS — Andretti Autosport has signed a multiyear extension with Honda.

Andretti Autosport CEO Michael Andretti said Thursday that the team has a great history of success with the Japanese automaker and he has no doubt that it "will continue to grow." Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Andretti has captured three series championships with Honda — in 2004, 2005 and 2007— as well as Indianapolis 500 victories in 2005, 2007, 2014, 2016 and 2017. Since its inception in 2003, Andretti has captured 56 IndyCar Series victories, 47 under Honda power.

Overall, Honda has 225 IndyCar victories.

Ryan Hunter-Reay and third-generation racer Marco Andretti are already contracted through the next season with Andretti Autosport. The team says it will announce its remaining drivers in the coming weeks.

