No. 24 Washington State opens at home against Montana State

Montana State (4-7) at No. 24 Washington State (8-5), 10:30 p.m. ET (Fox Sports)

Line: Washington State by 22.

Series Record: Washington State leads 8-0.

WHAT'S AT STAKE

Washington State coach Mike Leach is seeking his first win in a WSU season opener after losing five previous. The Cougars also have a two-game losing streak to members of the FCS Big Sky Conference, losing to Eastern Washington last year and Portland State the year before. But they recovered to reach bowl games each of the past two seasons. Montana State is led by coach Jeff Choate, a former WSU assistant, and is seeking to improve last year's 4-7 record.

KEY MATCHUP

Montana State defence versus Cougars QB Luke Falk, a senior who threw for 4,468 yards and 38 touchdowns last season as the Cougars went 8-5. If that isn't fearsome enough, WSU has a potent rushing attack as well.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Montana State: Big Sky freshman of the year Chris Murray at QB. Murray led MSU in rushing last season with 860 yards and 12 touchdowns

Washington State: RBs Jamal Morrow, Gerard Wicks and James Williams combined to rush for an average of 120 yards per game, and scored 31 touchdowns. WRs Tavares Martin Jr. and Isaiah Johnson-Mack will try to help WSU fans forget departed record-setters Gabe Marks and River Cracraft.