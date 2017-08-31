The Latest: No. 1 Pliskova forces 3rd set at US Open

The USTA adds that fans are urged not to come to the box office at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center and instead search Ticketmaster for verified resale tickets.

Tickets remain for day and evening sessions on Labor Day Monday, along with day sessions on Tuesday and Wednesday.

1:49 p.m.

Top-seeded Karolina Pliskova is the latest top women's player to have a tough time at the U.S. Open.

Pliskova dropped the first set 6-2 to qualifier Nicole Gibbs of the U.S. in her second-round match.

The women's field has already lost No. 2 Simona Halep, No. 5 Carolina Wozniacki, sixth-seeded and defending champion Angelique Kerber, and No. 7 Johanna Konta.

Pliskova lost to Kerber in last year's final.

1:09 p.m.

On her way out of the U.S. Open, Caroline Wozniacki criticized the big-stadium treatment of Maria Sharapova.

The fifth-seeded Wozniacki, who was eliminated by Ekaterina Makarova on outside court 17 Wednesday night, told Ekstrabladet TV that she felt it was "unacceptable" that Sharapova had both her matches scheduled in the 23,000-seat Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Sharapova was granted a wild card into the U.S. Open, her first Grand Slam appearance since serving a 15-month doping ban.

Said Wozniacki: "Someone who comes back from a drugs sentence and performance-enhancing drugs, and all of a sudden gets to play every single match on Center Court, I believe is a questionable thing to do."

12:30 p.m.

American Jennifer Brady is into the third round of her U.S. Open debut after routing No. 23 Barbora Strycova, 6-1, 6-1.

Brady had failed to qualify the previous three years but is making the most of her first appearance in the main draw.

It's the 22-year-old Brady's second time into the third round at a Grand Slam this year. She made it to the round of 16 at the Australian Open in January.

Brady raced to a 5-0 lead in the second set but was broken while serving for the match. She promptly broke back to finish off the victory in 56 minutes.

11:20 a.m.

Doubles play has begun at the U.S. Open, with the top-seeded men's team among the first on the court.

The team of John Peers of Australia and Henri Kontinen of Finland is facing Americans William Blumberg and Spencer Papa.

Peers and Kontinen have won two titles this year, including the Australian Open championship in January.

10:35 a.m.

Roger Federer looks for his 80th U.S. Open victory, while Rafael Nadal also is in second-round action.

A number of players will be on the court for a second straight day Thursday after almost all of Tuesday's action was postponed by rain.

Federer and Nadal did get their matches in that day under the roof at Arthur Ashe Stadium, so they both had Wednesday off. Federer used his time to practice at Central Park .

The five-time U.S. Open champion faces Mikhail Youzhny of Russia in an afternoon match. An 80th victory would break a tie with Andre Agassi and leave Federer behind only Jimmy Connors' 98 victories at the U.S. Open.

Youzhny was a semifinalist at Flushing Meadows in 2006 and 2010, but he's 0-16 lifetime against Federer.

The top-ranked Nadal faces Japan's Taro Daniel in the second night match at Ashe.

