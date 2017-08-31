Froome falls twice as lead cut at Spanish Vuelta

ANTEQUERA, Spain — Chris Froome crashed twice as rivals reduced his Spanish Vuelta lead in Stage 12 on Thursday, which was won by Lotto-Soudal rider Tomasz Marczynski.

Four-time Tour de France winner Froome needed help from two Sky teammates to limit the time lost after he tumbled to the asphalt twice on the stage's descent to the finish line.

Vincenzo Nibali cut 20 seconds off Froome's advantage and now trails by 59 seconds.

Former Vuelta winner Alberto Contador shook up the race when he attacked from distance.