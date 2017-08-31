Former Man United winger Nani joins Lazio on season loan

MILAN — Portugal winger Nani has moved on loan from Valencia to Lazio in a busy day for the capital club.

Lazio appeared the most active of the top clubs in Italy on the final day of the transfer window, as it was also completing deals for Nani's teenage compatriots Pedro Neto and Bruno Jordao.

Lazio has the right to buy Nani on a permanent basis at the end of the season.

No financial details were given by the clubs, but reports in Italy say Lazio will pay Valencia 3.5 million euros ($4 million) for the inital loan and then 8 million euros ($9.5 million) if the move is made permanent. There could be a further 3 million euros ($3.5 million) in bonuses.