Syracuse opens season at home against Central Connecticut

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Dino Babers enters his second season at Syracuse with high hopes.

The Orange are coming off a record-setting year offensively and junior quarterback Eric Dungey is healthy after sitting out the final three games of last season with an injury.

Syracuse hosts Central Connecticut State on Friday night, its fourth straight season-opener against an FCS foe. The Orange are 15-0 in the Carrier Dome against teams from college football's second level.

The Orange closed last season with four straight losses. It was a big letdown following a signature victory, a 31-17 upset of 17th-ranked Virginia Tech.