Mbappe joins forces with Neymar at PSG in deal with Monaco

PARIS — Kylian Mbappe's much-anticipated move to Paris Saint-Germain finally went through on Thursday evening, with Monaco loaning the 18-year-old forward until the end of the season with an option to make the move permanent.

No financial details were given by PSG in its statement Thursday, but the permanent deal would be from 2018-22.

Although no transfer fee has been given by either French club, it was widely reported that PSG will pay an astonishing 180 million euros ($216 million) for Mbappe, who burst onto the scene last season in sensational style.

"It's with great joy and pride that I'm joining Paris Saint-Germain," Mbappe said in a statement. "For all young people who grew up in the Paris region, it's often a dream to be able to wear the red and blue shirt."

It means that PSG now has unprecedented status as effectively owning the world's two most expensive players, with Brazil star Neymar bought for a world record 222 million euros ($262 million).

"I was seduced by the project of the club, which is one of the most ambitious in Europe," Mbappe said. "Alongside my new teammates, I intend to help the team reach the very high objectives it has set."

The Neymar deal restricted PSG's ability to sign Mbappe right away, because of Financial Fair Play rules designed to curtail excessive spending by clubs each season.

It also meant that both clubs had to find a way to make the loan deal possible without affecting PSG's bank balance this season. Mbappe was expected to join as recently as last week, but the move only just made it through before the transfer window shuts at midnight Thursday.

Once PSG signed Neymar, the chances of Monaco holding onto Mbappe went down.

Although he grew up in the Paris suburb of Bondy, Mbappe overlooked PSG as a 14-year-old and joined Monaco, whose outstanding youth academy turned him into the most sought after teenager in world football.