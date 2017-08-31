McElwain opens season still trying to fix Florida's offence

But what Florida's offence does this season, beginning in the opener against the Wolverines, could make all of McElwain's accolades and accomplishments mere afterthoughts.

"Once we get rolling, I think our offence will be great," receiver Josh Hammond said. "Once we get it rolling, I think nobody will be able to stop us. If we get it going early against a great team, it'll definitely boost a lot of confidence for us moving forward."

Florida hasn't had much success against ranked teams during McElwain's tenure.

The Gators are 3-7 against Top-25 opponents, with wins against Mississippi, LSU and Iowa. The losses came against LSU, Tennessee, Michigan, Florida State (twice) and Alabama (twice). The Gators averaged 15.6 points in those seven losses, and 25 of their 109 points came on two punt returns for touchdowns, a defensive fumble return and two safeties.

Of course, offensive woes are nothing new at Florida.

Since Heisman Trophy winner Tim Tebow graduated in 2009, the Gators have floundered to move the football like it did during coach Steve Spurrier's dozen years in Gainesville or Urban Meyer's heyday. The Gators averaged 456 yards a game during Tebow's senior year and haven't averaged 370 yards a game since. They averaged a measly 344 yards last season.

McElwain expects this year to be different even though he kept offensive co-ordinator Doug Nussmeier. McElwain believes quarterback Feleipe Franks will flourish behind an offensive line he calls the "true strength" of the team and thinks there are enough playmakers around him to ease his transition from high school star to college starter.

The reality is the outcome against Michigan probably will have little effect on Florida's season, especially with the suspensions, so many unknowns on defence and a first-time starter under centre. It might, however, have a drastic impact on McElwain's resume and rating.

"There are no excuses, you know?" McElwain said. "I don't think we've ever made excuses for anything we've ever done or anything I've ever done. It's just ... whatever hand you're dealt, you go play it. And that's what we're going to do."

By Mark Long, The Associated Press