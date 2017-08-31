Salah's Egypt loses to Uganda in World Cup qualifying

Mohamed Salah's blistering early-season form for Liverpool meant nothing for Egypt as it slipped to a surprise 1-0 loss in Uganda in World Cup qualifying.

That dented Egypt's hopes of qualifying for the World Cup for the first time since 1990.

Naby Keita, who's heading to Liverpool to join up with Salah next season, had a tumultuous game for Guinea as it beat Libya 3-2 in a thriller, with three goals coming in the last seven minutes. With Keita in the thick of the action, Guinea squandered a 2-0 lead before winning three minutes into injury time.

Uganda-Egypt and Guinea-Libya were the only two World Cup qualifiers in Africa on Thursday, but they kicked off a frenetic six-day period when 20 games will be played across the continent in the five qualifying groups. Only the five group winners will reach next year's World Cup in Russia.