Canadian Cavallini will play in Mexico

MEXICO CITY — Canadian international striker Lucas Cavallini has signed with Puebla FC in the Mexican Apertura tournament.

Cavallini, who has won seven caps for Canada, is the first Canadian player in Mexico's top flight since Isidro Sanchez suited for Puebla in 2008. Sanchez, who was born in Puebla, played for the Canadian under-23 team in 2008.

The Toronto-born Cavallini played for Uruguay's Penarol last season, scoring six goals in 11 matches.

The 24-year-old has played his whole professional career in Uruguay, having stints with Juventud, Nacional and Fenix.

A target man good at holding up the ball, Cavallini saw action in all four of Canada's games at this summer's Gold Cup.

Puebla currently stands last in the Apertura standings after seven games.

Cavallini turned down several call-ups before winning his first senior cap in August 2012, coming on as a substitute in a friendly with Trinidad and Tobago.

His second cap came off the bench in Canada's ill-fated 8-1 World Cup qualifying loss in Honduras in October 2012.

---

With files from The Associated Press