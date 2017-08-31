Champion filly Songbird retired after 2nd loss in 15 starts

Champion filly Songbird has been retired five days after she lost for just the second time in 15 career starts.

Owner Rick Porter of Fox Hill Farm said Thursday that he made the decision after an examination showed an enlargement of both of the 4-year-old filly's hind suspensory ligaments.

Porter said it would be dangerous for Songbird to continue training and veterinarian Larry Bramlage wasn't optimistic that the situation would improve in time.

Last Saturday, Songbird lost by a neck to longshot Forever Unbridled in the Grade 1 Personal Ensign at Saratoga. Her season debut had been delayed while she recovered from bone bruising last winter.