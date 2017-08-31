Canadian soccer talent on display in Toronto

But their excitement is hard to miss.

"We are looking at a player that could be an iconic player for Canada soccer in the years to come, without a doubt," said coach Octavio Zambrano.

"The sky's the limit for him," added Stalteri, who is an assistant with the senior team and runs the under-17 program. "He's got immense talent. I saw that when he was 14 years old and in one of our first local camps."

Zambrano marvels at Davies' physical attributes.

"I don't think he knows himself how strong he really is," the Ecuador native said with a chuckle. "He plays as if he would play probably out on the street or out in the backyard. He's just a specimen, he's just a very well-put-together young man. Coupled with that is he has some very good technical abilities.

"Now our job is to complement that with some sound guidance ... to make sure that he doesn't get either left behind or thrust too fast into it."

Zambrano praised the Whitecaps on their handling of Davies. Manager Carl Robinson, as down-to-earth as they come, has looked after the youngster carefully.

It showed Thursday.

Davies, whose five caps are 72 short of Hutchinson's total, spoke about the honour of wearing the Maple Leaf. And he says he doesn't pay any mind to all the attention he's getting these days.

Away from the field, his goal is to be a "normal kid" — hanging out with friends, playing the FIFA soccer video game.

"I would say I'm the best in the camp," he said when asked how good he was at the made-in-Vancouver game.

Some 16,000 tickets have already been sold for Saturday's game. Those in attendance should get a rare chance to see both Hutchinson and Davies in action.

Jamaica was a surprise finalist at the Gold Cup, dispatching Canada 2-1 in the quarter-finals and Mexico 1-0 in the semifinals before losing 2-1 to the U.S. in the championship game

Both countries rose in the rankings after the Gold Cup with Jamaica jumping 19 spots to No. 57 while Canada moved up five places to No. 95.

---

By Neil Davidson, The Canadian Press