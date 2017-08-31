Ronaldo scores 3 in Portugal's win, passes Pele's tally

The Real Madrid striker opened the scoring with a side-volley by the far post.

"I had been trying to score a goal like this for a long time," Ronaldo said. "It was the goal that was missing in my career."

He added his second by converting a penalty kick, and the third came after a neat fake shot that fooled a defender and left him open in front of the goal.

William Carvalho and Nelson Oliveira also scored for the defending European champions, which have won six straight matches since their opening loss at Switzerland.

___

WET WIN

Switzerland overcame poor pitch conditions in St. Gallen to defeat Andorra for its seventh straight victory in Group B.

The match was interrupted in each half as workers came on the field to clear standing water.

Haris Seferovic scored just before halftime and again after the break, and Stephan Lichtsteiner added the final goal for the 3-0 victory.

___

HUNGARY HOPES

Hungary kept pace with Switzerland and Portugal thanks to a routine 3-1 win over last-placed Latvia.

Tamas Kadar and Adam Szalai scored for Hungary in the first half and Balazs Dzsudzsak added the third following the break after Gints Freimanis had pulled Latvia closer before halftime.

The victory left Hungary five points clear of fourth-placed Faeroe Islands.

___

More AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/WorldCup

By The Associated Press