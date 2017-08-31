Vols will see if their run defence is better vs Georgia Tech

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee's defence has spent the off-season preaching the importance of preventing the long runs it allowed far too often late last year.

That defence will learn exactly how far it's come in that regard Monday when the 25th-ranked Volunteers open the season by facing a Georgia Tech offence that thrives on creating big plays with its rushing attack.

Tennessee split its final eight games last year after a 5-0 start in part because an injury-riddled defence gave up too many breakaways. Tennessee allowed nine runs from scrimmage of at least 40 yards - eight in the last eight games of the season - and six carries of at least 60 yards. No Football Bowl Subdivision team allowed more rushes of 60-plus yards, according to cfbstats.com .

"That was the utmost priority," linebacker Colton Jumper said. "It was one of the top things we worked on."

If Tennessee's run defence remains vulnerable to the big play, Georgia Tech's triple-option attack isn't exactly an ideal matchup. The Yellow Jackets had 13 carries of 40-plus yards last season , tied for the most of any Power Five program. The only FBS teams with more runs from scrimmage of at least 40 yards were New Mexico, Navy and South Florida.

Georgia Tech is missing some of those big-play threats from last year.

Justin Thomas, the Yellow Jackets' starting quarterback for the last three seasons, has completed his college career . Dedrick Mills, who rushed for a team-high 771 yards last year, has been dismissed from the team .

But Georgia Tech derives its big-play ability as much from its scheme as its talent.

Tennessee's coaches have continually reminded their players about the dangers of a single missed assignment. Defensive tackle Kendal Vickers says this is probably the most film he's ever watched of an opponent as he's analyzed the varying levels of success other defences had against Georgia Tech.

"It's (about) having your eyes in the right spot at all times," defensive co-ordinator Bob Shoop said. "One guy gets just slightly out of position, where against another operation it might be a 3- to 5-yard gain, against these guys it can be a significant chunk play."