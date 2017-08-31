Army kicks off season at home against Fordham

Fordham running back Chase Edmonds was a consensus first team All-American in 2016 and finished fourth in voting for the 2016 Walter Payton Award. He led the FCS in rushing yards per game (163.5), was second in total rushing yards (1,799), second in all-purpose yards per game (194.6), and third in rushing touchdowns.

Army knows him well. Edmonds rushed for three TDs in the 2015 win at West Point.

"I think we are going to get our hands full and we are going to have to play really well," Monken said. "But, hopefully, our guys are prepared."

OPTION RULES

Army's triple option ranked second in the nation in rushing (330.4 yards per game) last season, averaged almost 30 points a game, and broke the academy single-season team rushing touchdown record with 46 — one more than the 1945 national championship team. Forty-three of those TDs were scored by players on this year's roster. QB Ahmad Bradshaw and standout fullbacks Andy Davidson and Darnell Woolfolk will run behind the same four starting linemen, a big key to the run game success.

SENIOR LEADER

Bradshaw (824 and eight TDs rushing) returns for his senior year as one of two captains and with a little payback on his mind — his first Army start was in that loss to Fordham. He'll have to help fill the significant void left by the graduation of LBs Jeremy Timpf and Andrew King.

"I hope that we've got a number of guys on our team that can lead," Monken said. "I think that the culture in our program and what has been built here by our players in the locker room and on the practice field is an attitude that they take ownership in."

SACK MASTER

Outside LB Alex Aukerman is back for the Black Knights. He had 7 1/2 sacks last season and finished with a team-high 15 tackles for loss among his 59 for the season.

SEASON OPENERS

Monken is 2-1 in season openers at West Point, the first coming in his first game at Army, a 47-39 win over Buffalo in 2014.

