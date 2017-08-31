Mitchell lead Webcom Tour Finals opener; Mahan shoots 68

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Keith Mitchell took the lead in the Web.com Tour Finals-opening Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship on Thursday, four days after missing a PGA Tour card by a stroke in the Web.com Tour's regular-season finale.

Mitchell had a 6-under 65 on Ohio State's Scarlet Course for a one-stroke lead over Abraham Ancer of Mexico. Sam Saunders, Arnold Palmer's grandson, was another stroke back with Alex Cejka.

The four-event series features the top 75 players from the Web.com regular-season money list, Nos. 126-200 in the PGA Tour's FedEx Cup standings and non-members with enough PGA Tour money to have placed in the top 200 in the FedEx Cup had they been eligible.

Ancer and the other top-25 finishers — Mitchell was 26th — on the Web.com regular-season money list have earned PGA Tour cards. They are competing against each other for tour priority, with regular-season earnings counting in their totals. The other players are fighting for 25 cards based on series earnings.