Panthers TE Olsen can make $2 million in incentives

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Panthers Pro Bowl tight end Greg Olsen has restructured his contract, which could allow him to make an additional $2 million this season if he reaches certain incentives.

Agent Drew Rosenhaus said the incentives Olsen can reach include receptions, yards receiving, average yards per catch and post-seasonhonours.

The 32-year-old Olsen was seeking a new contract from the Panthers after becoming the first tight end in NFL history to reach 1,000 yards receiving in three straight seasons. However, the team was reluctant to tear up his contract because he has two years remaining on the three-year, $22.5 million extension he signed in 2015.

The new incentives were in essence a compromise to reward Olsen for his productive play.