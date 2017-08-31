France's big win leaves Dutch in danger of missing World Cup

After Griezmann's opener, Lemar netted twice and Mbappe — newly signed by Paris Saint-Germain — added another to give Les Bleus a three-points lead over Sweden, which lost 3-2 at Bulgaria.

"We had no chance against a France side that was very strong," Netherlands coach Dick Advocaat said. "Maybe in the first half we resisted a little bit, but overall we didn't play well and France largely deserved to win."

France can all but secure a World Cup berth with a win against Luxembourg, while the Dutch need to beat Bulgaria at home to keep its hopes alive.

___

GROUP B

Portugal easily defeated the Faeroe Islands to stay close to leader Switzerland.

Ronaldo scored twice in the first half — including a neat side-volley from inside the area — and once after the break to increase his haul to 14 goals in seven Group B matches.

Switzerland overcame poor pitch conditions to defeat Andorra for its seventh straight victory, maintaining a three-point gap over the European champions. The match in St. Gallen was interrupted in each half as workers entered the pitch to clear standing water. The second half also was delayed.

Hungary kept pace in third spot with a routine 3-1 win over last-place Latvia, but it remains eight points behind Portugal.

___

GROUP H

With a commanding performance orchestrated by Thomas Meunier against part-timers from Gibraltar, Belgium produced a 9-0 victory to bring next year's World Cup finals ever closer.

Paris Saint-Germain's Meunier had three goals and three assists and Romelu Lukaku added three goals of his own in an overall demonstration of flicks, backheels and superior moves.

The easy victory gave Belgium a six-point lead over second-placed Greece, which was held to a 0-0 draw by Estonia.

Bosnia-Herzegovina lost 3-2 to Cyprus, staying two points behind Greece.

___

___

___

