AP source: WR Hopkins agrees to 5-year extension with Texans

HOUSTON — A person familiar with the negotiations says the Houston Texans and wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins have agreed to a five-year, $81 million contract extension.

The person spoke to The AP on the condition of anonymity because the deal had not yet been announced by the teams.

The deal, which includes $49 million guaranteed, comes as the star receiver was entering the last year of his contract.

Hopkins was the 27th overall pick in the 2013 draft. He has piled up 4,487 yards receiving in his first four seasons, including a career-high 1,521 in 2015 despite playing with a revolving door of quarterbacks.