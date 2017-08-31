Duke extends AD White's contract by year through 2021-22

DURHAM, N.C. — Duke has given athletic director Kevin White a one-year contract extension through the 2021-22 academic year.

The school announced the extension Thursday for the 66-year-old who is beginning his 10th year at the school. Terms were not disclosed, which is customary at the private institution.

University President Vincent Price calls White "far and away the best athletic director in the business."

Duke has won seven NCAA championships since White's arrival in the summer of 2008, including two in men's basketball and three in men's lacrosse.