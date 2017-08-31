Westbrook's 43-yard TD catch helps Jaguars top Falcons 13-7

ATLANTA — Rookie Dede Westbrook returned from an injury with six catches for 115 yards and a touchdown, all in the first half, helping the Jacksonville Jaguars close the preseason with a 13-7 win over the Atlanta Falcons on Thursday night.

Westbrook, a fourth-round draft pick from Oklahoma, entered the game leading the NFL with 173 yards receiving in the preseason despite missing last week's game against Carolina with soreness. He visited a core muscle specialist in Philadelphia on Monday.

Westbrook strengthened his case for a roster spot by showing off his big-play potential against the Falcons (0-4). Westbrook beat Falcons cornerback Akeem King for a 43-yard touchdown catch on the final play of the first quarter and had another 43-yard catch in the second quarter.

Final roster evaluations were the emphasis as the teams held out a combined 66 starters and top backups.