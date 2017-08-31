Campbell rolls over Methodist 70-0 in opener

BUIES CREEK, N.C. — Daniel Smith and Anthony Robbins each threw two touchdown passes, and Campbell rushers ran for four more scores in Thursday night's season-opening 70-0 rout of Division III Methodist.

It's the second time in program history that the Camels hit the 70-point mark.

CU set a few records along the way. Jaquan Brooks set CU's single-game record with 141 punt return yards and Emmanuel Olenga had a record 4.5 sacks.

Carlos Merritt recovered a fumble for a score, Brooks returned a punt 54 yards for a TD, and the Camels amassed 434 yards of total offence while holding the Monarchs to 44 yards passing and 18 yards rushing.