Bentley's 4TDs sends Murray St. past K. Wesleyan 67-7

MURRAY, Ky. — Shuler Bentley threw four touchdown passes and Murray State beat Division-II Kentucky Wesleyan 67-7 on Thursday night in the season opener for both teams.

Bentley led a 12-play, 81-yard scoring drive on the first possession that ended with a 3-yard scoring pass to D.J. Penick. Bentley connected with Jordon Gandy, who finished with 90 yards and three touchdowns, on a 2-yard TD on the next possession.

Before the first quarter ended, Dylann Boone intercepted Mike McGee for a 60-yard touchdown to make it 22-0. Boone was one of four Racers defenders with an interception.

Backup quarterback Corey Newble relieved Bentley early in the second and promptly threw a 52-yard score to Gandy with 12:08 before halftime to make it 29-0.