Redblacks rout Alouettes for third straight win

At 2:50 of the third quarter, Harris found Stangby in the end zone from seven yards. Another two-point convert put the visitors in front 21-1.

Following a 53-yard field goal by Montreal's Boris Bede, his longest of the season, Ellingson put the game to bed with a 43-yard touchdown catch at 2:50 of the final quarter. Ellingson took advantage of missed coverage by Tyree Hollins for his seventh TD catch of the season.

"(First place) is where we wanted to be at the start of the season," said Spencer. "We started from the bottom, and we're just going to continue to climb. You can tell after this win, there's a swagger in the locker-room. Everybody is pumped up and excited.

"We feel like we're one of the top teams of the league."

The Alouettes (3-7), third in the East, have now lost three games in a row.

Darian Durant threw for 140 yards and an interception for Montreal before being replaced in the third quarter by backup quarterback Drew Willy. The move came after Durant threw his league-leading 11th interception of the season.

Willy, seeing his first real playing minutes of the year, went 5 of 8 for 68 passing yards.

It's the first time this season the Alouettes failed to score an offensive touchdown in a game.

"It really hurts," said centre Luc Brodeur-Jourdain. "In the fourth quarter, I saw our fans leaving the building. And can you blame them? We were bad. We had no running game, we were one dimensional.

"Disastrous football."

Ottawa and Montreal meet again in two weeks.

Notes: Attendance at Percival Molson Stadium was 18,325. ... Als offensive tackle Jovan Olafioye (back) was a late scratch. … Receiver Nik Lewis has at least one reception in 55 consecutive games.

By Kelsey Patterson, The Canadian Press