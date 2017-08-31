Lively and Phillies blank Stanton, beat Marlins 3-2

Lively (2-5) won for the first time since his major league debut on June 3. He allowed two runs in six innings and hit a two-run single, increasing his slugging percentage to .412.

"If I swing it hard enough and get hold of it right, good things will happen," Lively said.

Odrisamer Despaigne (0-2) remained winless since 2015, allowing three hits in four innings.

INTERFERENCE

Trailing 3-2, the Marlins appeared on the verge of a comeback in the eighth when Phils reliever Luis Garcia fielded Telis' swinging bunt and threw wildly past first, putting runners at second and third. But plate umpire Brian Gorman ruled Telis out for interference because he ran inside the line to first.

"He was running inside the line," Mattingly said. "You don't see it very often, but it was the right call. You've got to give a guy a place to throw it."

Garcia retired the next batter to end the inning.

LITTLE LEAGUE TRIPLE

Miami's Dee Gordon reached third when he kept running after a 40-foot bunt in the fifth. Lively made a wild throw to first, and second baseman Cesar Hernandez retrieved the ball and made an errant throw to second.

Gordon scored on a double by Christian Yelich. The Phils won despite committing three errors.

SMALL CROWD

Miami's not too excited about Stanton's pursuit of a home run title. Announced attendance was 17,013.

ROSTER MOVES

The Phillies placed RHP Jerad Eickhoff on the 10-day DL with nerve irritation in his right hand, and claimed RHP Juan Nicasio from the Pittsburgh Pirates. They recalled RHP Ricardo Pinto from Triple-A Lehigh Valley, and designated 1B-OF Brock Stassi for assignment.

TRAINERS ROOM

Marlins: 1B Justin Bour (right oblique) is expected to begin a rehab assignment Saturday with Double-A Jacksonville. He's unlikely to join the Marlins during their homestand, Mattingly said. ... LHP Wei-Yin Chen (arm fatigue) is scheduled to pitch two innings Friday for Single-A Jupiter.

Phillies: OF Aaron Altherr (hamstring) and OF Odubel Herrera (hamstring) began rehab assignments at Double-A Reading.

UP NEXT

Marlins LHP Dillon Peters will be activated from Double-A Jacksonville to make his major league debut Friday against RHP Nick Pivetta (5-9, 6.57). Peters, who missed two months of the season with a broken thumb, will wear No. 76. "That was my spring training number," he said. "As long as I have a number, I'm OK with it."

By Steven Wine, The Associated Press