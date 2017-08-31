Delaware beats Delaware State 22-3 for First State Cup

NEWARK, Del. — Diante Cherry caught a 31-yard pass for a score and ran 19 yards for another TD, and Delaware beat Delaware State 22-3 in Thursday night's season opener for the First State Cup.

It was coach Danny Rocco's first program win.

Joe Walker was 13 of 26 for 192 yards passing and his scoring strike to Cherry in the third quarter ended a field-goal duel that saw the Blue Hens leading 8-3 at halftime.

Cherry scored on his only carry and caught four passes for 83 yards. Thomas Jefferson had 19 carries gained 102 of Delaware's 226 rushing yards.