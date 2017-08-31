Acklin scores twice, W Illinois tops Tenn Tech 41-14

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. — Jaelon Acklin had a touchdown rushing and receiving in the second half and Western Illinois opened the season with a 41-14 win over Tennessee Tech on Thursday night.

Defensive end Khalen Saunders added a 1-yard touchdown and Mike Viti returned an interception 45 yards for a score as the Leathernecks led 34-0 after three quarters.

Saunders bulled his way into the end zone in the second quarter and Sam Crosa added two field goals to make it 13-0.

Acklin scored on a 21-yard end around and Vic Johnson added a 16-yard run before the interception return in the third.