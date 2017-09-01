Redskins beat Buccaneers 13-10 to finish preseason

Third-stringer Nate Sudfeld started at quarterback and played the entire game for Washington, which outgained the Bucs 194-40 in the opening half and 290-75 through three quarters.

"He did some good things," Redskins coach Jay Gruden said after Sudfeld completed 22 of 33 passes for 228 yards and no interceptions.

"He missed a couple of throws which I'm sure he wishes he had back," Gruden added. "For the reps he's received in training camp and all that stuff to go out and perform the way he did, I thought he led the team well, got them in and out the huddle, good tempo and he did enough to win the game."

Fitzpatrick started for Tampa Bay and completed 2 of 7 passes for 6 yards before being replaced by Liufau late in the second quarter.

Liufau, an undrafted rookie from Colorado, rebounded from throwing the interception Harvey-Clemons ran back 41 yards for Washington's only touchdown by leading a late scoring drive that ended with Bernard Reedy's 10-yard TD catch.

SITTING OUT

The starters rested for both teams, with the Bucs holding out a total of 37 players. The Redskins released a list of 33 players who were not expected to play, including 2016 first-round draft pick Josh Doctson, who sat out the third preseason game Cincinnati with hamstring/groin tightness. Doctson missed almost all of last season with Achilles tendon injuries.

ROOKIE WATCH

Redskins: DL Jonathan Allen and LB Ryan Anderson, the team's first- and second-round draft picks, did not play. Anderson has been out with a shoulder stinger since the first preseason game.

Buccaneers: Howard, a first-round draft pick and college teammate of Allen and Anderson at Alabama, did not dress. LB Kendall Beckwith, competing for playing time behind starting strong-side LB Devante Bond, had five tackles in the opening half.

QUOTABLE

"I feel like I've had confidence for a long time that I can play in this league. ... I still have a lot of areas to improve to be the kind of player I know I can be. I'm not looking too far ahead just one day at a time, trying to keep improving because one day hopefully soon I'm going to be a pretty solid player in this league." — QB Nate Sudfeld, third on Washington's depth chart behind Kirk Cousins and Colt McCoy.

