Redskins beat Buccaneers 13-3 to finish unbeaten preseason

TAMPA, Fla. — Josh Harvey-Clemons returned an interception 41 yards for a touchdown and Dustin Hopkins kicked two field goals to help the Washington Redskins finish an unbeaten preseason with a 13-10 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Thursday night.

With every starter, and many key backups, sitting out on both sides, the Redskins dominated statistically for much of a game in which neither team was able to get the ball into the end zone until Harvey-Clemons scored with 5:27 remaining in the fourth quarter.

Sputtering offence was a problem for the Bucs all preseason, even with Jameis Winston directing an attack that's expected to be more explosive following the acquisition of receiver DeSean Jackson and drafting of tight end O.J. Howard.

Winston threw for more than 4,000 yards in each of his first two pro seasons, however Tampa Bay had difficulty scoring points while winning just six games two years ago and going 9-7 in 2016, when the team missed the playoffs for the ninth consecutive season.