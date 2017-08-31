Grant shines for Dolphins in preseason win over Vikings

MINNEAPOLIS — Jakeem Grant caught four passes for 141 yards and a touchdown and the Miami Dolphins wrapped up the preseason with a 30-9 victory over the Minnesota Vikings on Thursday night.

David Fales completed 9 of 15 passes for 139 yards and two scores, including a 65-yarder to Grant , a second-year receiver that coach Adam Gase has been trying to get more involved in the Dolphins offence.

Cayleb Jones had nine catches for 127 yards and a touchdown for Minnesota, which finished the preseason 2-2. Taylor Heinicke threw a touchdown, but was underwhelming in his two quarters of play before he was knocked out of the game with a concussion.

Both teams rested almost all of their regular starters with the first game of the regular season just a week away. That included Dolphins quarterback Jay Cutler, who came out of retirement earlier this month to replace the injured Ryan Tannehill.

Kenyan Drake ran for a touchdown and Fales also threw a 6-yard TD to former University of Minnesota quarterback MarQueis Gray to help the Dolphins finish 2-2 on the preseason.

Gase moved Grant from slot receiver to outside this summer, hoping it would give the former Texas Tech Red Raider more opportunities. He had plenty of them on Thursday night, catching a 28-yard pass early in the first quarter to get going, drawing a pass interference near the end zone to set up Drake's 1-yard plunge .

In the second quarter, he got behind defensive backs Jayron Kearse and Sam Brown and hauled in a perfectly thrown deep ball from Fales to put Miami up 14-0.

ALEXANDER'S BLUNDER

Vikings cornerback Mackensie Alexander had an unimpressive rookie season last year after being taken in the second round out of Clemson.

After Minnesota's defence was torched by Grant for the entire first half, Alexander was broke up a pass headed his way in the end zone late in the second quarter. But then he got right in Grant's face and let him know about it, earning a taunting penalty that gave the Dolphins a first down. Coach Mike Zimmer gave his cornerback an earful on the sideline and Fales hit Gray on the next play.