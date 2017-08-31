Central Michigan needs 3 OTs to stop Rhode Island, 30-27

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. — Devon Spalding scored from 4 yards out in the third overtime to lift Central Michigan to a 30-27 win over Rhode Island in its season opener Thursday night.
Tyler Harris threw a pair of fourth-quarter touchdown passes, including an 80-yard strike to Marven Beauvais, to bring the Rams back from a 21-7 deficit and force overtime, 21-21.
The teams traded field goals in the first overtime and C.J. Carrick pushed a 33-yard attempt from the left hash wide right to cap a scoreless second overtime.
Carrick booted a 36-yard field goal to open the third OT.
Shane Morris was 25 of 49 passing for 226 yards and a touchdown to lead the Chippewas,. Jonathan Ward carried 19 times for 147 yards and a score.
Rhode Island's Harris was 21 of 40 for 284 yards and three touchdowns, but was intercepted six times. Harold Cooper carried 22 times for 98 yards.
By The Associated Press
