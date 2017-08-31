UConn rallies to beat Holy Cross 27-20 in Edsall's return

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. — Fifth-year senior Bryant Shirreffs came off the bench to lead UConn on three second-half scoring drives and the Huskies came from behind to beat Holy Cross 27-20 on Thursday night in Randy Edsall's return as head coach.

Sophomore running back Nate Hopkins ran for 130 yards and three touchdowns in his UConn debut and receiver Hergy Mayala caught nine balls for 106 yards and a score.

Peter Pujals threw for 358 yards and a touchdown for Holy Cross, from the Football Championship Subdivision, which led 20-7 late in the third quarter.

Shirreffs replaced David Pindell, a junior college transfer who could not get the Husky offence going despite throwing for 154 yards.