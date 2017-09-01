Scores and Schedule

Thursday's Games
CFL
Ottawa 32 Montreal 4
---
MLB
American League
Toronto 11 Baltimore 8
Houston 5 Texas 1
Minnesota 5 Chicago White Sox 4
N.Y. Yankees 6 Boston 2
National League
Cincinnati 7 N.Y. Mets 2
Arizona 8 L.A. Dodgers 1
Philadelphia 3 Miami 2
Chicago Cubs 6 Atlanta 2
Milwaukee 6 Washington 3
St. Louis 5 San Francisco 2
---
NFL pre-season
Jacksonville 13 Atlanta 7
Buffalo 27 Detroit 17
Green Bay 24 L.A. Rams 10
Indianapolis 7 Cincinnati 6
N.Y. Jets 16 Philadelphia 10
N.Y. Giants 40 New England 38
Pittsburgh 17 Carolina 14
Washington 13 Tampa Bay 10
Baltimore 14 New Orleans 13
Cleveland 25 Chicago 0
Miami 30 Minnesota 9
Kansas City 30 Tennessee 6
Denver 30 Arizona 2
Seattle 17 Oakland 13
San Francisco 23 L.A. Chargers 13
Dallas vs Houston, cancelled
---
Friday's Games
(All times Eastern)
MLB
American League
Cleveland (Carrasco 13-6) at Detroit (Boyd 5-8), 1:10 p.m., 1st game
Cleveland (Clevinger 7-5) at Detroit (Farmer 3-1), 7:10 p.m., 2nd game
Boston (Fister 3-7) at N.Y. Yankees (Gray 8-8), 7:05 p.m.
Toronto (Biagini 3-9) at Baltimore (Gausman 10-9), 7:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Skaggs 1-4) at Texas (Hamels 9-2), 8:05 p.m.
Kansas City (Hammel 6-10) at Minnesota (Gee 1-1), 8:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Snell 2-6) at Chicago White Sox (Lopez 0-1), 8:10 p.m.
Oakland (Manaea 9-8) at Seattle (Leake 7-12), 10:10 p.m.
National League
Atlanta (Foltynewicz 10-10) at Chicago Cubs (Lackey 10-10), 2:20 p.m.
Cincinnati (Castillo 2-7) at Pittsburgh (Cole 11-8), 7:05 p.m.
Philadelphia (Pivetta 5-9) at Miami (Straily 8-8), 7:10 p.m.
Washington (Roark 11-8) at Milwaukee (Nelson 10-6), 8:10 p.m.
Arizona (Walker 7-7) at Colorado (Freeland 11-8), 8:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 15-2) at San Diego (Lamet 7-5), 10:10 p.m.
St. Louis (Flaherty 0-0) at San Francisco (Cueto 6-7), 10:15 p.m.
Interleague
N.Y. Mets at Houston, ppd.
---
By The Canadian Press
Thursday's Games
CFL
Ottawa 32 Montreal 4
---
MLB
American League
Toronto 11 Baltimore 8
Houston 5 Texas 1
Minnesota 5 Chicago White Sox 4
N.Y. Yankees 6 Boston 2
National League
Cincinnati 7 N.Y. Mets 2
Arizona 8 L.A. Dodgers 1
Philadelphia 3 Miami 2
Chicago Cubs 6 Atlanta 2
Milwaukee 6 Washington 3
St. Louis 5 San Francisco 2
---
NFL pre-season
Jacksonville 13 Atlanta 7
Buffalo 27 Detroit 17
Green Bay 24 L.A. Rams 10
Indianapolis 7 Cincinnati 6
N.Y. Jets 16 Philadelphia 10
N.Y. Giants 40 New England 38
Pittsburgh 17 Carolina 14
Washington 13 Tampa Bay 10
Baltimore 14 New Orleans 13
Cleveland 25 Chicago 0
Miami 30 Minnesota 9
Kansas City 30 Tennessee 6
Denver 30 Arizona 2
Seattle 17 Oakland 13
San Francisco 23 L.A. Chargers 13
Dallas vs Houston, cancelled
---
Friday's Games
(All times Eastern)
MLB
American League
Cleveland (Carrasco 13-6) at Detroit (Boyd 5-8), 1:10 p.m., 1st game
Cleveland (Clevinger 7-5) at Detroit (Farmer 3-1), 7:10 p.m., 2nd game
Boston (Fister 3-7) at N.Y. Yankees (Gray 8-8), 7:05 p.m.
Toronto (Biagini 3-9) at Baltimore (Gausman 10-9), 7:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Skaggs 1-4) at Texas (Hamels 9-2), 8:05 p.m.
Kansas City (Hammel 6-10) at Minnesota (Gee 1-1), 8:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Snell 2-6) at Chicago White Sox (Lopez 0-1), 8:10 p.m.
Oakland (Manaea 9-8) at Seattle (Leake 7-12), 10:10 p.m.
National League
Atlanta (Foltynewicz 10-10) at Chicago Cubs (Lackey 10-10), 2:20 p.m.
Cincinnati (Castillo 2-7) at Pittsburgh (Cole 11-8), 7:05 p.m.
Philadelphia (Pivetta 5-9) at Miami (Straily 8-8), 7:10 p.m.
Washington (Roark 11-8) at Milwaukee (Nelson 10-6), 8:10 p.m.
Arizona (Walker 7-7) at Colorado (Freeland 11-8), 8:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 15-2) at San Diego (Lamet 7-5), 10:10 p.m.
St. Louis (Flaherty 0-0) at San Francisco (Cueto 6-7), 10:15 p.m.
Interleague
N.Y. Mets at Houston, ppd.
---
By The Canadian Press
Thursday's Games
CFL
Ottawa 32 Montreal 4
---
MLB
American League
Toronto 11 Baltimore 8
Houston 5 Texas 1
Minnesota 5 Chicago White Sox 4
N.Y. Yankees 6 Boston 2
National League
Cincinnati 7 N.Y. Mets 2
Arizona 8 L.A. Dodgers 1
Philadelphia 3 Miami 2
Chicago Cubs 6 Atlanta 2
Milwaukee 6 Washington 3
St. Louis 5 San Francisco 2
---
NFL pre-season
Jacksonville 13 Atlanta 7
Buffalo 27 Detroit 17
Green Bay 24 L.A. Rams 10
Indianapolis 7 Cincinnati 6
N.Y. Jets 16 Philadelphia 10
N.Y. Giants 40 New England 38
Pittsburgh 17 Carolina 14
Washington 13 Tampa Bay 10
Baltimore 14 New Orleans 13
Cleveland 25 Chicago 0
Miami 30 Minnesota 9
Kansas City 30 Tennessee 6
Denver 30 Arizona 2
Seattle 17 Oakland 13
San Francisco 23 L.A. Chargers 13
Dallas vs Houston, cancelled
---
Friday's Games
(All times Eastern)
MLB
American League
Cleveland (Carrasco 13-6) at Detroit (Boyd 5-8), 1:10 p.m., 1st game
Cleveland (Clevinger 7-5) at Detroit (Farmer 3-1), 7:10 p.m., 2nd game
Boston (Fister 3-7) at N.Y. Yankees (Gray 8-8), 7:05 p.m.
Toronto (Biagini 3-9) at Baltimore (Gausman 10-9), 7:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Skaggs 1-4) at Texas (Hamels 9-2), 8:05 p.m.
Kansas City (Hammel 6-10) at Minnesota (Gee 1-1), 8:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Snell 2-6) at Chicago White Sox (Lopez 0-1), 8:10 p.m.
Oakland (Manaea 9-8) at Seattle (Leake 7-12), 10:10 p.m.
National League
Atlanta (Foltynewicz 10-10) at Chicago Cubs (Lackey 10-10), 2:20 p.m.
Cincinnati (Castillo 2-7) at Pittsburgh (Cole 11-8), 7:05 p.m.
Philadelphia (Pivetta 5-9) at Miami (Straily 8-8), 7:10 p.m.
Washington (Roark 11-8) at Milwaukee (Nelson 10-6), 8:10 p.m.
Arizona (Walker 7-7) at Colorado (Freeland 11-8), 8:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 15-2) at San Diego (Lamet 7-5), 10:10 p.m.
St. Louis (Flaherty 0-0) at San Francisco (Cueto 6-7), 10:15 p.m.
Interleague
N.Y. Mets at Houston, ppd.
---
By The Canadian Press