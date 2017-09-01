Angels leap into playoff race with deals for Upton, Phillips

ANAHEIM, Calif. — The Los Angeles Angels have made the playoffs only once since Mike Trout and Albert Pujols joined their lineup six seasons ago. They've got another chance this September, and their superstars are getting some big-time help in that push toward October.

The Angels acquired outfielder Justin Upton from Detroit and infielder Brandon Phillips from Atlanta on Thursday, adding two veterans with seven combined All-Star selections to their lineup. Los Angeles addressed the two biggest problem areas in their lineup with fairly low-risk moves that could lead to big rewards.

"We're in such congestion around this wild card, and the games are dwindling down for everybody," Angels general manager Billy Eppler said. "There's some schedule running out. To be able to bring (players with) this impact in, we just needed to take full advantage of that."

The Angels (69-65) are 1 1/2 games out of a playoff spot despite several major injuries to their pitching staff and one of the AL's least prolific lineups. Los Angeles trails Minnesota (70-63) in the race for the second AL wild card spot, and the Yankees (71-62) are just 2 1/2 games ahead.

The Angels have showed remarkable resilience and grit while going 20-11 since July 28, leading Eppler and owner Arte Moreno to decide to go wholeheartedly after the club's second playoff appearance since 2009.

After staying fairly inactive at the non-waiver trade deadline, the Angels swooped into the market on the final day for trades to be consummated in order for the players to be eligible for the post-season.

"This team showed a lot of fight over the course of the year, and what we were starting to see — to use a metaphor, the punches were getting stronger," Eppler said. "The guys were hitting harder. Their play warranted a continued investment in this club, which we were able to do when Arte gave us the green light."

Upton and Phillips are proven veteran performers in the midst of strong seasons. Neither has appeared in the post-season since 2013, and they're both eager to play in the World Series for the first time.

The 30-year-old Upton was an All-Star this season with the struggling Tigers, batting .279 with 28 homers and 94 RBIs. The Angels were eager to add a middle-of-the-order hitter to a lineup sitting 12th in the league in runs (584) and 15th in OPS (.713)

"What I'm excited about is being back into playoff contention and trying to help the Angels get to where they want to go," Upton said. "I think I can be a piece that helps that."