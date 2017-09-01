RILEY RESET: Huskers' fresh start begins with Arkansas St.

LINCOLN, Neb. — Even though Mike Riley is beginning his third year at Nebraska, there's a sense around the program that 2017 represents a new start.

Riley finally has the pro-style quarterback he prefers in Tanner Lee . He has a new defence, with first-year co-ordinator Bob Diaco switching from the 4-3 to 3-4 base alignment. Besides Diaco, there are two other new assistants.

What haven't changed are the expectations. Riley won six games in 2015 and nine last season, and he knows backsliding in the quest to overtake Wisconsin in the Big Ten West would test the fan base's patience.

"There are a lot of new things on the horizon," Riley said. "We are excited and optimistic and feel good about all the preparation, and now we have to go out and prove it week by week."

The Cornhuskers open Saturday night against Arkansas State, which has won two straight Sun Belt Conference titles and is the only FBS program with five league championships over the last six years. The Red Wolves bounced back from an 0-4 start to win eight of their last nine, including a Cure Bowl victory over UCF. They bring back Sun Belt defensive player of the year Ja'Von Rolland-Jones and quarterback Justice Hansen among nine starters.

"They are pretty dynamic on offence, their quarterback is really talented," nose tackle Mick Stoltenberg said. "Their offensive line is rebuilt but we've heard good things about them. It's definitely not someone we are going to overlook."

Nebraska has won 19 straight night games at Memorial Stadium and come in as a 16-point favourite.

"There's a reason why they have those (point) spreads. That's someone's opinion," said Trooper Taylor, Arkansas State's assistant head coach and cornerbacks coach. "You still have to play the game... You've seen their size on defence, on offence, in the line position. You'll be wondering why we came out of the tunnel, because they're huge. But we look forward to the challenge."

Some things to watch in the third meeting of the teams since 2009:

TOUGH AT HOME