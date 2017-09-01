Tom Herman's No. 23 Texas to make big debut against Maryland

AUSTIN, Texas — The first time Tom Herman travelled to Texas, it was a 1998 road trip from California for a barely-paid small college assistant's job. Three days of driving had landed him in the border city of El Paso, with 600 miles still to go to a gig that paid him $5,000 and a meal card.

"Man, Texas is huge," Herman thought to himself.

In oh so many ways. Nearly 20 years later, he can say the same thing about his new job as the head at the University of Texas, where he's being paid more than $5 million per year to turn around the once-proud program after three straight losing seasons.

After nine months of rebuilding his team, rebuilding state-of-the-art locker rooms and ramping up recruiting, Herman leads his team onto the field for the first time Saturday when the No. 23 Longhorns host Maryland.

"We're (days) away from showing the world what we've been doing the last nine months, how hard we've been working," Herman said.

But the only thing that will really impress anyone is winning. Three years of losing and seven years without a Big 12 championship have the program in a funk. Mack Brown won a national championship in 2005 and played for another in 2009 but even he was forced out in 2013 when Texas got fed up after four straight seasons of at least four losses.

"(Herman) has pushed the right buttons, said the right things, and done an amazing job doing everything he could do right. I think everybody thinks he's the right hire," said Brown, who is now a college football television analyst for ABC/ESPN.

"Now you've got to win games. You've got to win games. Charlie Strong knows that. None of it matters if you don't win the games," Brown said.

Herman is getting the benefit of the doubt that he'll do that. Despite those consecutive losing seasons under Strong, Texas enters the season ranked in the Top 25. The Longhorns are recognized as a talented team that's short on depth with 18 freshmen and sophomores in the two-deep lineup. The defence was among the worst in the country last year.

"If you've been in our program for the last nine months, you're going to be ready to play a college football game if we jog you out there," Herman said.