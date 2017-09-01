Valentino Rossi already planning return after breaking leg

ANCONA, Italy — Seven-time motorcycle world champion Valentino Rossi says he wants to get "back on my bike as soon as possible" after breaking his right leg.

Rossi was injured in an enduro training accident on Thursday and operated on overnight at the Riuniti hospital in Ancona to repair tibia and fibula fractures.

Rossi says "the surgery went well. This morning, when I woke up, I felt already good."

A metal pin was inserted in Rossi's leg to hold the bones together. It was the same leg the 38-year-old Italian broke in 2010.