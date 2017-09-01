New Zealand beats Solomon Islands 6-1 in World Cup qualifier

AUCKLAND, New Zealand — New Zealand closed in on a World Cup qualifying playoff spot against the fifth-place South American team by beating the Solomon Islands 6-1 Friday in the opening match of a two-leg series.

New Zealand captain Chris Wood scored a hat trick ahead of the return leg on Tuesday in Honiara.

The winner of the series will face a South American team for a place at next year's World Cup in Russia. The current team in fifth place is Argentina.

Wood, who moved to Premier League club Burnley from Leeds, scored twice in the first half while Kosta Barbarouses made it 3-0.